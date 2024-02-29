BMO Capital Markets Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.28.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Stock Up 0.4 %

OKTA stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 643.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.