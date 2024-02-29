BMO Capital Markets Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $42.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Urban Outfitters's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

