BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BioSyent Trading Up 1.5 %

BioSyent stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. 2,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0332 dividend. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

