Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BNGO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 311,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,222. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,719 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 595,830 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

