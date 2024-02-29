BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Up 602.5% in February

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,600 shares, a growth of 602.5% from the January 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.