Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Biogen worth $58,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $221.74 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average of $248.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

