Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Biogen by 30.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.68 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

