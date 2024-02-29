Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect Biodesix to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix Stock Performance

BDSX stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $137.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BDSX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,011 shares in the company, valued at $771,918.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 96,128 shares of company stock worth $173,035 over the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

