Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 80.0% annually over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of BGFV opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.44. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BGFV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.