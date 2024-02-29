Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 80.0% annually over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of BGFV opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.44. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

