Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.58 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $634.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Consumer Edge cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

View Our Latest Report on BYND

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.