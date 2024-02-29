Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BYND has been the topic of several other research reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 30.7 %

Beyond Meat stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $634.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $6,875,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 315,671 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $4,908,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

