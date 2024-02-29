Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $86.11 and last traded at $84.38, with a volume of 1817605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,381,000 after buying an additional 290,812 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

