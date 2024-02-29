Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Monday.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
