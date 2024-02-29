Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Monday.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.22. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

