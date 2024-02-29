Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Down 4.6%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.79 and last traded at $50.05. Approximately 856,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 926,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 26.60%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 180,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

