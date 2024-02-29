Beldex (BDX) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Beldex has a market cap of $263.45 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.37 or 0.05530146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00018962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,478,711 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,418,711 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.