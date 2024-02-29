Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) EVP Sells $169,208.80 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Belden

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

