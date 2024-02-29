BeiGene, Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($2.43) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BeiGene in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.43) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.23). The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($7.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. BeiGene’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.29) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.90.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

