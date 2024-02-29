Beam Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BEAM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
