Beam Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

