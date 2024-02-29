Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $99.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $1,201,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

