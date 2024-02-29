Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

BBWI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $48.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

