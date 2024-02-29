Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Hold Rating from Argus

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

