Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 193 ($2.45) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.
South32 Price Performance
LON:S32 traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 151.40 ($1.92). The stock had a trading volume of 566,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,823. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,078.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 143.40 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.64.
About South32
