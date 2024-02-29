Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 193 ($2.45) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

LON:S32 traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 151.40 ($1.92). The stock had a trading volume of 566,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,823. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,078.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 143.40 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.64.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

