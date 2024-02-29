Barclays Raises Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $18.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.68.

NYSE BLCO opened at $16.85 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

