Barclays Boosts Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target to $13.50

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

