Barclays Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $132.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $129.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -138.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

