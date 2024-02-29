Barclays Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $24.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

