Barclays Boosts CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target to $14.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCCS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.60. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.