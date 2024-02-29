Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

BKNIY remained flat at $6.31 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

