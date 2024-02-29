Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
BKSC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.58.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
