Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,958 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $33,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.