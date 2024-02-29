Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 23,895 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $12,028,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $91,956,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

