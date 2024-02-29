Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 121,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after acquiring an additional 360,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.50. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

