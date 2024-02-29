Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081,271 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.25% of Aramark worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Aramark stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

