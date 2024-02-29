Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.88.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,696.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,613.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,017.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

