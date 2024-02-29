Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 33,942 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $426.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

