Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 144,902 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Loews were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Loews by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $75.06 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Loews

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.