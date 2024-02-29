Bank of Nova Scotia Has $30.77 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Centene worth $30,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 2.5 %

CNC opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.