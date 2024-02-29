Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1,216.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,459 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $147.12 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average is $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

