Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 299.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 641,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exelon were worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
