Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 694,179 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1,461.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

