Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,934,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.30% of Tetra Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $175.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $181.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average is $162.00.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $362,584.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,898.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,323 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

