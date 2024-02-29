Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 85,437 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,437 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 122,085 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 262,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.06 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

