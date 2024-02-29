Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 28,675 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 890,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

