Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.60.

NYSE FMX opened at $124.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $143.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $752,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

