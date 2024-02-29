Bank of America Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $3.50

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,131. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $976.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 472,778 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 612,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 221,929 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

