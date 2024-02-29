Bank of America Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $360.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.74.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRM traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.44. 8,191,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,581. The firm has a market cap of $293.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $162.98 and a 12-month high of $305.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock worth $353,103,269. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

