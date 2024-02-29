Bank of America Boosts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $50.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 151,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 674.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2,311.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after buying an additional 578,622 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

