Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Bandwidth stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.42. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,564 shares of company stock valued at $89,061. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6,489.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 707,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bandwidth by 347.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 492,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

