Band Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.91 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $310.22 million and $14.91 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00003500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 143,902,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,502,324 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

