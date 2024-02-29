Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 0.6 %

BLX opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.